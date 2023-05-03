The Clayton County Convention & Visitors Bureau is celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week.

The Bureau is celebrating from Monday, May 8 to Friday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Visitors Center in the historic train depot at 104 N. Main St., Jonesboro.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.