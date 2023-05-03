The Clayton County Convention & Visitors Bureau is celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week.
The Bureau is celebrating from Monday, May 8 to Friday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Visitors Center in the historic train depot at 104 N. Main St., Jonesboro.
Everyone who stops by will receive a complimentary goodie bag (while supplies last).
There will also be samples of Georgia Grown food items.
The Road To Tara Museum, located adjacent to the Visitors Center, is offering 40-cent admission to commemorate the 40th anniversary of National Travel & Tourism Week.
