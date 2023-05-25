Clayton County Corrections officer arrested after planning attack on inmate

JONESBORO — A Clayton County Corrections officer was arrested Thursday after an inmate was beaten and stabbed.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Sean William Hollinshead, 34, of 3680 Woody Hill Drive, Lithonia, is charged with violation of oath of a public officer and criminal negligence.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Hollinshead planned and orchestrated what was described as a "vicious attack" of an inmate in his custody.
The CCSO said Hollinshead "knowingly, recklessly, and without disregard for the safety of the inmate" placed him in a high-risk housing unit, causing the inmate to receive life-threatening injuries and did not render aid as the beating and stabbing was taking place.
"Let me be crystal clear, I locked up one of my own tonight and will continue to surgically remove any officers or deputies from my rank and file that places citizens, inmates, or employees at risk," Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said in a Nixle alert sent out Thursday night.
In addition to Hollinshead, the other inmates involved received additional charges but those inmates were not named in the Nixle alert.
