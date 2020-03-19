Clayton County COVID-19 case count holds at 6 cases as of noon Thursday, March 19

ATLANTA—Clayton County has 6 reported cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, March 19's noon count by the Georgia Department of Public Health, with no new cases reported overnight according to state health officials.
However, 10 people have died statewide as of the update, with 287 confirmed cases across Georgia.
Commercial labs have processed 1,323 tests, with 174 coming back positive. The Georgia Public Health Laboratory has processed 508 tests, with 113 coming back positive.
Cases are counted according to the patient's county of residence.
More on this breaking story shortly.
