Clayton County COVID-19 cases: City by city as of Monday, April 6

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Board of Health has released figures showing how many people have tested positive for COVID-19 by city.
According to the Georgia Department of Health, the State Summary shows 249 Clayton County residents have tested positive, with only 241 listed on the State Electronic Notifiable Disease Surveillance System (SENDSS) Spreadsheet. The difference may be because of duplicates in the State Summary.
These figures are based on the person's residence and include both incorporated and unincorporated areas of any given city:
ATLANTA - 5
COLLEGE PARK - 5
CONLEY - 5
ELLENWOOD - 22
FAYETTEVILLE - 2
FOREST PARK - 15
HAMPTON - 15
JONESBORO - 72
MORROW - 15
REX - 21
RIVERDALE - 54
STOCKBRIDGE - 3
UNKNOWN - 7
For the latest Clayton County-specific COVID-19 news, visit news-daily.com/coronavirus
