Clayton County DA announces 64-count indictment — including former CCSO employee

JONESBORO — The Clayton County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday a 64-count indictment after an investigation into the Clayton County Jail.
One of the 84 defendants in the list of indictments is former Clayton County Sheriff's Office employee Sergion Williams for bribery.
According to the indictment, the defendants were connected to such gangs as Bloods, Crips, and Gangster Disciples.
Some of the charges include kidnapping, theft by extortion, false imprisonment, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and first degree arson.
The office of DA Tasha Mosley launched an in-depth investigation into criminal cases at the Clayton County Jail in late August 2022 when Roland Boeher was acting sheriff.
"This office had received several warrants from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office regarding criminal conduct in the jail," a Clayton DA Office press release stated. "We also fielded multiple telephone calls from family members and defense attorneys concerning those issues."
According to the DA's office, "during our review of the warrants and reports, it became clear that these incidents were not isolated. The criminal activity continued to occur in 2023 while the active investigation was underway."
At that point, Clayton DA Chief Investigator Brian Busch assigned all jail-related cases to Investigator Terry Tuck. Assistant DA Evan Hansinger was assigned to coordinate the investigation.
The investigation revealed an ongoing criminal enterprise that was taking place inside the jail. Over the course of the investigation, a number of suspects not previously named were identified.
The investigation led to the presentation of a 64-count indictment and several other indictments related to crimes of violence and possession of contraband in the jail.
On Wednesday, April 12, the indictments were presented to the grand jury, who returned indictments on 84 defendants.
The racketeering case has been assigned to Chief Superior Court Judge Robert L. Mack.
On Thursday, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office also issued a press release through the Nixle alert system.
"An extensive jail investigation (some undercover) ordered by the Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen to clean up violence and contraband at the jail has resulted in over 100 arrests related to various crimes," the press release stated.
The CCSO press release also stated "this is just the beginning of cleaning up of the Clayton County Jail by the sheriff to restore order and safety back as it was."
Allen is the current interim sheriff and was in a runoff election Tuesday against Clarence Cox to determine who will serve the remainder former Sheriff Victor Hill's term.
Last month, Hill was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on civil rights violations. He was recently ordered to report to a federal prison in Arkansas by May 15.
Hill’s attorney filed a motion Wednesday, April 12 for Hill to remain free while he appeals the case.
