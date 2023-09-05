Clayton County DA announces conviction of man on stalking, other charges

JONESBORO — The Clayton County District Attorney's Office announced on Sept. 5 the conviction of a man on stalking and other charges.
According to the Clayton DA's Offic, Shawn Anderson was convicting Aug. 31 for terroristic threats, stalking, and harassing communications.
During the trial, The Clayton DA's Office said the State presented "overwhelming" evidence that showed Anderson repeatedly contacted the female victim from Oct. 31, 2019 through Jan. 7, 2020.
During this time, Anderson harassed, intimidated, and threatened to kill the victim, the DA's office stated.
Communications started after the victim submitted a divorce complaint and applied for a temporary protective order, which was granted by a judge.
The victim went to the Clayton County Police Department to request help due to the defendant still sending harassing and threatening emails, which resulted in the defendant being arrested.
The defendant continued to contact the victim from the jail until she was able to have the defendant blocked. The defendant admitted during the trial that he did in fact harass the victim through email.
Sentencing is to be determined at a later date, the DA's Office said.
