JONESBORO — In a press conference held Friday at the Harold R. Banke Justine Center, Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley announced there would not be a second grand jury in an officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of 19-year-old Eric Holmes.

Former Clayton County Police Officer Justin Stephens faced seven charges related to the shooting but a Clayton County grand jury returned a no-bill in the case this spring.

