JONESBORO — In a press conference held Friday at the Harold R. Banke Justine Center, Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley announced there would not be a second grand jury in an officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of 19-year-old Eric Holmes.
Former Clayton County Police Officer Justin Stephens faced seven charges related to the shooting but a Clayton County grand jury returned a no-bill in the case this spring.
The Clayton County DA's Office reviewed the case and Mosley said Friday there was no new relevant evidence that would warrant pursuing a second grand jury.
"In conclusion, this case is officially closed," Mosley read from a written statement during the press conference. Mosley did not field any questions during the conference and read only from the written statement.
Holmes' mother, Vakelvion Holmes, other family members, and supporters attended the press conference.
"If my child stole a car, you lock him up," she said. "He’s never been charged with nothing so if he’s stole a car lock him up — you don’t shoot him — you don’t shoot him. He didn’t do anything to deserve to die...my baby did not deserve to die."
According to Mosley's written statement, on the day of the incident at about 11 a.m., Stephens was dispatched on a property check after the Clayton County PD received a call from the Rome Police Department informing them that a beige 2014 Kia Optima, which was stolen from Rome the previous evening, had been electronically tracked to Commerce Road in Morrow.
Stephens responded to the area and saw a vehicle matching the general description of the stolen vehicle. Stephens called Rome PD per dispatch instructions to confirm.
During the call, Stephens was told by Rome PD to be careful because the firearm that was inside the vehicle when it was stolen had not been recovered.
After verifying the Vehicle Identification Number, Stephens returned to his marked patrol vehicle to begin the process of further confirming the vehicle and having the vehicle impounded.
As Stephens was completing reports and waiting for the tow truck to arrive, a man who was later identified as Eric Holmes walked up to Stephens’ patrol vehicle and engaged in a cordial conversation about the police “being posted up” to catch speeders and inquiring about becoming a police officer.
Towards the end of that conversation, Holmes asked Stephens for advice about Kias and stated that parts of his window had been popped. Stephens asked Holmes where his vehicle was and Mr. Holmes identified the stolen vehicle as his.
When questioned further, Holmes said he bought the vehicle from someone and received a bill of sale. When Stephens asked if he had the bill of sale, Holmes replied no.
Stephens testified that at that point, Holmes walked away from his patrol vehicle toward the stolen vehicle.
As Stephens exited his vehicle, Holmes entered the Kia Optima. In the following 12 seconds, Stephens approached the vehicle with his service weapon drawn and gave verbal commands for Holmes to put his hands up and repeatedly ordered him to step out of the car.
After Holmes failed to comply and started the vehicle, Stephens attempted to push the driver door open wider and got a slight grip on Holmes’ left sleeve using his left hand.
At this point, Holmes’ right hand, which had been on the steering wheel, moved away from the steering wheel towards an area where Stephens testified that he could see a multi-colored firearm from his vantage point.
Stephens simultaneously lost his grip on Mr. Holmes’ shirt and discharged his service weapon as Holmes accelerated and sped away. Stephens radioed shots fired and returned to his patrol vehicle to pursue Holmes.
Stephens found the vehicle in a ditch on the left side of the road a short distance away. He ordered Holmes to put his hands up and get out of the car.
Stephens testified that Holmes put his hands up but did not exit the vehicle. When Stephens approached, he realized that Holmes had been wounded so he radioed for emergency assistance and attempted to render aid.
Mosley also presented body cam footage during the press conference but only played the audio from the portion where Stephens was trying to revive Holmes.
During that portion, Stephens cried out "Stay with me!" several times as he was trying to revive Holmes.
Mosley said as her office was trying to determine whether to present the case to a subsequent grand jury, the only new evidence obtained was two Rome PD police reports, one associated video of a police chase in Rome, and two associated videos from the apartment complex in Rome where care was stolen.
"We determined that the police reports and videos are unrelated to the actions of Officer Stephens and would only disparage the character of Mr. Holmes," Mosley said in her written statement. "Therefore, because the follow-up investigation uncovered no new or conflicting evidence regarding the actions of Officer Stephens, there was no justification to present this case to another Grand Jury."
Vakelvion Holmes said she met with Mosley privately before the official announcement but had not seen the body came videos.
"I never watched that video," she said. "I never wanted to watch my baby die.”
Vakelvion Holmes, other family members, and supporters also questioned whether Stephens should have even been a police officer, saying that he failed firearms training and made violent Facebook posts.
"I can take consequences but what I can’t take is seven charges and all of a sudden a grand jury comes in here and he walks," Vakelvion Holmes said. She also added that the family is pursuing a civil case.
Eric Holmes left behind son, who recently turned 4. He grew up in DeKalb County, attended Stephenson High School, and liked to work on cars.
"He was a great person," his mother said.
