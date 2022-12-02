JONESBORO — The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office is working with the Calvary Refuge Center in Forest Park to make the holidays a little better for those in need.
The center serves as an emergency and short-term shelter for the homeless.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
JONESBORO — The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office is working with the Calvary Refuge Center in Forest Park to make the holidays a little better for those in need.
The center serves as an emergency and short-term shelter for the homeless.
The DAs office is collecting both monetary donations and items needed at the shelter. Donations will be accepted through Jan. 20.
Items needed:
• Clorox
• Laundry detergent
• White bath towels
• White wash cloths
• 8, 12 or 16 ounce cups
• Brown lunch bags
• Full size salt, pepper and sugar
• Book of 20 postage stamps
• Cough drops
• Adult sinus tablets
• Tylenol
• Allergy tablets/capsules
Donations can be dropped off at the district attorney’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office closes for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. daily. The office is located at the Harold R. Banke Justice Center, 9151 Tara Blvd., 4th floor in Jonesboro.
Monetary donations can be made via Venmo at @calvary-refuge or Cash App. at $calvaryrefugecenter.
For more information about Calvary Refuge, visit www.calvaryrefuge.org.
Using data from numerous music websites, Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the greatest Christmas albums of all time across a variety of genres and eras. Click for more.20 of the best Christmas albums of all time
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.