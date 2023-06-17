Clayton County DA makes case for increasing starting salaries

JONESBORO — During a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2024 Clayton County Board of Commissioners budget on June 13, District Attorney Tasha Moseley argued for an extra $1 million to increase starting salaries.
"I have had four (assistant district attorney) positions open for well over a year," she said. "My guys deserve it. It's not just me trying to throw money. They have earned this. They have earned the help. That's all I'm asking — to be able to compensate my ADAs close to what everybody else is getting."
The current starting salary for a Clayton County ADA is more than $66,000 — which lags other jurisdictions.
Here are some starting salaries for some other jurisdictions, according to Moseley — about $90,000 for Cobb and Gwinnett counties, $85,000 for DeKalb County, $81,000 for Fulton County, $80,000 for Houston County and Macon-Bibb, $70,000 for Henry County, and $60,000 for Hancock County (one of the poorest counties in the state).
Moseley is asking to raise starting salaries for ADAs to about $75,000 to $76,000.
"I'm getting killed," Moseley said. "I'm getting slaughtered. My ask is minimum. My guys bust their behinds — they do an excellent job. We had three murder convictions last week — that doesn't count the pleas. My juvenile division is doing an excellent job. I need help."
Moseley said because of the starting salaries, her office is losing potential candidates.
"Last week, we offered a young lady a job — and great prosecutor — and she says 'I cannot take a 20 to 25 thousand pay cut'," Moseley said. "Two weeks ago before that we offered a job — the same response."
Moseley also said she has had to restructure her office because of the vacancies.
"We need people — qualified people — to come in and help because crime has not stopped," Moseley said.
Recently, the Solicitor General's Office, Fire and Police departments, and the Sheriff's Office have made similar pleas to the County Commission.
"All I'm asking is give my people a living wage," Moseley said. "Honestly, people come to me saying we want to work for you but we can't at that starting salary."
County Commission Vice Chair Felicia Franklin said that while Clayton County salaries are lower, Clayton is more competitive in benefits.
She also said — as she has previously said in other meetings — that the Commission has a duty to the Constitutional offices.
