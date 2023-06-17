Clayton County DA makes case for increasing starting salaries

In this screenshot, Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Moseley speaks to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners during a fiscal year 2024 budget hearing.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

JONESBORO — During a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2024 Clayton County Board of Commissioners budget on June 13, District Attorney Tasha Moseley argued for an extra $1 million to increase starting salaries.

"I have had four (assistant district attorney) positions open for well over a year," she said. "My guys deserve it. It's not just me trying to throw money. They have earned this. They have earned the help. That's all I'm asking — to be able to compensate my ADAs close to what everybody else is getting."

