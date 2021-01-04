JONESBORO — As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Georgia and across the country, the Clayton County Department of Health took the necessary first steps last week to beat the disease.
On Dec. 30, 40 health care workers in Clayton County rolled up their sleeves to be among the first inoculated by the DPH at Southern Regional Medical Center’s Education Center.
Immunization is expected to continue throughout the county with the first doses prioritized for health care workers, law enforcement and those in nursing homes. The vaccine is predicted to be available to the general public this summer.
