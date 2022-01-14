JONESBORO — More than 10,000 Clayton County residents now have an at-home COVID-19 test in hand to use if they suspect they’ve been infected or exposed to the virus.
On Thursday, the county distributed 5,375 kits (two tests per kit) assembled by Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services personnel at three locations and senior centers.
Board of Commission Chair Jeff Turner said the board made the decision to spend $250,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the tests to help decrease the spread of the virus in the county.
“That way people who think they may be sick can know in a matter of minutes,” Turner said. “If they are they will know to stay home and quarantine.”
Turner said the distribution ran smoothly at the three sites thanks to the planning by public safety personnel.
“I received numerous positive comments from citizens while passing out tests,” he said.
The county has 3,625 kits or 7,250 tests remaining.
Turner said county officials are planning to meet to organize a second distribution day, possibly with a vaccine clinic on site. He said it’s a matter of making sure enough personnel and resources are available to run the sites.
“This has definitely been a benefit to our community and we want to get the rest of the kits out to our residents,” Turner said.
