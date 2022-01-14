Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon winds could reach High Wind Warning criteria with east winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. After 2 PM EST this afternoon winds could reach Wind Advisory levels with west winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 2 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM EST this afternoon until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&