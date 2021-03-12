JONESBORO — State Representative Sandra G. Scott (D-Rex), members of the Clayton County Legislative Delegation and Clayton County Commissioner Sonna Gregory, will host a white flag memorial ceremony to honor Clayton County citizens lost due to COVID-19.
The ceremony will be held at the historic Clayton County Courthouse in Jonesboro on March 20 starting at 10 a.m.
The legislative delegation will honor 375 people who have died from COVID-19 with a white flag. Each white flag will be placed on the grounds of the historic courthouse. Clayton County residents are welcome to join these legislators in remembering loved ones lost to COVID-19.
To have a loved one honored during the ceremony, residents may send the family member’s name, date of birth and date of death to sandra.scott@house.ga.gov by March 18.
“Our condolences go out to the 375 families that have lost loved ones,” Scott said. “COVID-19 has plagued families all over the world. So, on March 20, we will honor those that lost their life to COVID-19 in Clayton County.”
