Clayton County Elections Board to hold special called meeting Dec. 6

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Board of Elections will hold a special called meeting Dec. 6 at the Elections Center, 7946 N McDonough Street at 5:30 p.m., followed by its regular monthly meeting.
The special called meeting will certify the Dec. 3 runoff results for both Morrow and the part of College Park within Clayton County.
New business on the regular agenda includes the director's report, proposed polling location changes in Morrow (MO6) and Lake City (LC1), a hearing to remove felons from the electors' list, and removal of deceased persons' names from the voter rolls.
Perhaps the most pressing issue in the Morrow race is how to break the Council Post 4 tie between incumbent Larry Ferguson and challenger Khoa Vuong. Both drew 300 votes but Georgia election law does not specify how to break a tie in a runoff election.
Morrow City Manager Sylvia Redic said there were eight provisional ballots outstanding until 5 p.m. Should an even number of ballots be certified, the tie will continue. If an odd number of voters who cast those ballots don't provide the documentation required to certify their ballots, she said, the election would likely go to the candidate with the higher number of votes.
If a runoff is necessary, state elections officials say that likely would be held before the end of the year, possibly on Dec. 31.
College Park's Clayton County jurisdiction saw a one-vote difference between challenger Bianca Motley Broom and incumbent Mayor Jack Longino. Broom won the mayor's race.
The meetings are open to the public.