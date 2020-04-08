JONESBORO — While counties around the metro Atlanta area are increasing hourly pay or giving a one-time bonus to essential employees during the coronavirus pandemic, Clayton is offering something a little different to employees crucial to county operations.
It’s called Pay Plus Annual Leave, wherein essential workers like fire, police and sheriff’s office employees receive one hour of vacation time for every hour they work during the public health emergency. Pay Plus went into effect when the county declared a state of emergency on March 13.
While it’s currently “all hands on deck” according to Board of Commission Chairman Jeff Turner, employees will be given the opportunity to use their vacation time after the emergency passes.
However, if they choose, county employees can “save” their vacation time and roll it over to the following year.
Turner explained that 50 hours will become sick time and the rest vacation. Should an employee leave or retire, the hours can be cashed in for a lump sum payment.
“One of our main goals is making sure we’re taking care of our employees,” he said. “Compared to a one-time $500 check our folks have a much better deal.”
For example, a typical rookie police officer’s salary is around $40,000. That equals about $20 per hour. In a 40-hour week, an officer can amass approximately $800 in vacation time or about $3,200 per month.
Turner said while he’s concentrating on the short term, he is looking to the financial future of the county as well. He noted that a one-time $500 payment to employees could cost in the neighborhood of $500,000.
It’s budget season and the county commission is currently building its fiscal year 2021 budget. Turner said he knows that sales tax collections are down due to the pandemic and there’s a chance property taxes could also fall.
“We’re going to be negatively impacted,” he said. “We know that. We’re going to have to scale back.”
But one thing Turner’s not looking to change is the annual Cost of Living Increase and merit raises for county employees in fiscal year 2021.
“Our employees deserve this,” he said. “Luckily we’ve been in a position to give (COLA and raises), and I don’t want that to change.”
Turner said he and the commission are working to “cut any fat” in the 2021 budget, noting that any big spending now could further hurt the county in the future, including annual raises.
“That’s my dilemma,” he said. “We don’t want to do anything now that will negatively impact everyone in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.