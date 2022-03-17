JONESBORO — Numerous events are planned throughout Clayton County in March and April.
Vaccinate Clayton will hold a virtual townhall meeting March 24 at 2 p.m. Speakers include Board of Commission Chair Jeff Turner, Detrick Stanford, chief operating officer, Sudha Reddy, chief medical examiner for Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services and Janna McWilson, Clayton County Health District district nursing and clinical director. To register in advance, visit tinyurl.com/vaccinateclaytontownhall. To submit questions, visit tinyurl.com/vaccinateclaytonquestions.
For more information, visit vaccinateclayton.claytoncountyga.gov.
The Jonesboro Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop on March 29 from 9-10 a.m. at Tara Florist & Gifts, 7988 North Main St. in Jonesboro. All are invited to attend.
Clayton County Police Department presents Apartment Managers and Local Businesses meeting March 31 from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom. Topics of conversation include crime stats, safety tips, community events, connecting with your tenants and partnering with CCPD. To register, email community.affairs@claytoncountyga.gov.
The Homeowner’s Association Bootcamp is April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale. The event will feature GA HOA alliance; GA Home Builders Association; Atlanta Builders Association; GA state representatives; and Clayton County Community Development.
Commissioner DeMont Davis and Clayton County Parks & Rec are hosting a Get Fit Business Expo at on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro. There will be food trucks, kids play area, vendors, live DJ corn hole, raffles and health and wellness information. For more information, visit www.claytonparks.com.
Clayton County Homebuyer Education Seminar will be held via Zoom on April 16 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is presented by Metro Fair Housing Services. The seminar is intended to help buyers to find answers to the important questions you may be asking as you consider purchasing a home. To register, email Sharon Dukes at sharon.dukes@metrofairhosing.com.
Clayton County Parks & Recreation is hosting an Earth Day Event on April 22 from 5-7 p.m. at the South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton. There will be eco-friendly arts and crafts and family fun stations with games and refreshments. Bring an old shirt for a craft and bring your cans to recycle. The event is free to attend.
