JONESBORO — School zone speeders are helping to finance the expansion of Clayton County's camera system aimed at slowing down motorists.
The Board of Commissioners has approved the Clayton County Police Department’s request to use funds from the school speed zone detection and enforcement program to purchase additional Flock Camera systems.
Police Chief Kevin Roberts will be tasked with determining the location of the new cameras.
According to the resolution, the chief said the expansion of the system will “enhance public safety.”
The cameras were installed in October 2019 to help curb drivers from speeding in school zones. They are equipped with automated license plate readers that issue $100 tickets to drivers going 10 mph over the 25 mph speed limit zone.
The cameras run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tickets are issued only during during school zone hours.
