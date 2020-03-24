Clayton County extends COVID-19 emergency, bans public gatherings of 10 or more "within unincorporated jurisdictional bounds"

JONESBORO—Clayton County has extended the COVID-19 emergency through April 12 at 11:59 p.m. and banned gatherings of 10 or more people "within public areas of the unincorporated jurisdictional bounds of Clayton County."
