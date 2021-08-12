JONESBORO — In response to the Centers for Disease Control extending the Eviction Moratorium until Oct. 3, the Clayton County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) application process has been extended. The ERAP is designed to provide funds to those renters who are delinquent on rent payments due to COVID-19.

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners received an allocation of ERAP funding from the Department of Treasury in the amount of $18,891,939, which will be used to provide housing stabilization programs and disbursement of funds until 2025 including, but not limited to rental, utilities, and internet assistance.

“The county recognizes that there is an overwhelming need for rental assistance, and the ERAP is the response to that need,” said Chief Operation Officer Detrick Stanford. “Our goal is to assist as many families as the funding will allow.”

For questions related to the application process, contact Clayton County Emergency Rental Assistance Program directly at 404-858-6147 or erap@claytoncountyga.gov.