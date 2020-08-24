JONESBORO — Clayton County’s Extension Office is taking orders for its 2020 Plant Sale.
Ten varieties of plants are available from roses to blueberries and azaleas to peaches.
County Agent Brandon Crumsey said all plants are “high quality” and that every purchase “supports programming for citizens in Clayton County.”
Plants are priced based on size. One-gallon, 3-gallon and 5-gallon options are available. Orders will be taken through Sept. 25.
All plants must be picked up on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atlanta State Farmers Market, 16 Forest Parkway in Forest Park.
To view the full plant list and place an order, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/113842323454. For more information about the Extension Office, call 770-473-3945, email claytonextension@uga.edu or visit www.extension.uga.edu/county-offices/clayton.html.
