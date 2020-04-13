CONLEY — Gabriel Vasquez, 7, was killed Saturday evening when a stray bullet entered his home on Lamont Avenue, striking him.
His family is now reaching out to the community asking for financial support to pay for his funeral.
In a post on Gofundme.com, Maria Vasquez said Gabriel was playing in his room when he was shot.
“Gabriel was 7 years old and was a very happy boy,” she said. “Gabriel has left a big gap in his family. This family needs your support.”
Clayton County police said they responded to a person shot call at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers found two people had been shot. Their preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was a result of an argument between an 18-year-old and a group of unidentified males in a white sedan.
The 18-year-old, also shot, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the incident “while unfortunate, was not random.”
To help the Vasquez family, go to www.gofundme.com and search Gabriel Vasquez Funeral or visit https://bit.ly/2RxMhSM.
