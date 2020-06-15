RIVERDALE — Twelve Mundy’s Mill High graduates made history Monday morning as the first class to graduate the district’s Firefighter/EMS Academy Pathway Program.
Seven students were presented their firefighter helmets and a job offer from Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services (CCFES). The other five will take part in the department’s recruitment program for enhanced training.
County officials lauded both the students success and local agencies ability to work together to create the pathway in 2017.
“We came together with the Board of Commission and Board of Education to make this happen,” said CCFES Chief Landry Merkison. “This day is 3.5 long years in the making.”
Board of Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said the graduation was a “great day” for graduates, families and the county, adding the program’s success shows that the county puts youth first.
Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said the program started out as a vision of Mundy’s Mill’s principals.
“We know instead of talking about what the community needs, we do it,” he said.
“We know it wasn’t easy,” he said to graduates. “Anything worth having is worth going through to get.”
He called the gradates heroes.
“I’m very proud of you,” he said. “Take full advantage of these opportunities. We honor and respect you. We’re so proud of you.”
Merkison closed out the ceremony congratulating the Class of 2020.
“Welcome to the family,” he said.
