RIVERDALE — Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services is spearheading a new program to offer firefighter paramedics the option of working 12-hour shifts instead of the customary 24 hours on followed by 48 hours off.
Fire Chief Landry Merkison gave an overview of the changes to the Board of Commissioners March 8. He said he believes the schedule adjustment is necessary to give exhausted paramedics the opportunity to rest between shifts, decrease human error and increase their work/home life balance.
Times have changed
Over the years as call volumes have increased, the department has not adjusted work schedules to reflect the additional work.
Merkison said years back paramedics would run five or six calls per 24-hour shift. Now they’re answering 30-40. Where previously paramedics could get some sleep between calls, they’re working at max capacity for 22 hours of a 24-hour shift.
“We’re asking them to perform life-saving tasks as if they’re fresh as a daisy right out of bed,” he said. “They’re extremely highly trained professionals, but you can only ask an individual to do so much.”
When and How
The pilot program is expected to be in place in the next month or so. Merkison said he intends to put one or two transport units on the 12-hour schedule for six months to see how everything works out. If successful, he said more units will be added. The department has a total of 14 units.
The focus is on EMS right now because that’s where he said the department is seeing the heaviest burnout and staffing crisis.
A day and night shift will work a schedule similar to law enforcement — work 2/ off 2/ work 3/ off 2/ work 2/ off for a 3-day weekend. No employee will work more than three days in a row, Merkison emphasized, and they will get a three-day weekend every other weekend.
“We firmly believe it will make a huge difference,” he said.
The adjustment requires involvement of the county’s chief financial officer, chief operating officer, Human Resources and Finance Department.
Despite the challenges, Merkison said it’s time for fire departments to change their mode of thinking and figure out a way to morph the schedules to something more similar to dispatch employees.
Benefits
Merkison said the schedule will help reduce employee fatigue, decrease hiring costs and overtime costs while increasing retention.
He said it will also attract a greater pool of applicants and increase staffing numbers. Response from CCFES employees has been overwhelmingly positive and other departments are contacting him to learn how he’s structured the schedule.
“The next step is to find our eight or 16 employees, go live and see what happens,” Merkison said. “Our men and women are ready. They at least deserve the effort (to try this).”
Board of Commissioners Support
The plan received overwhelming support from the Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner DeMont Davis applauded Merkison for the innovation.
“We trust you know what you’re talking about. It’s time for us to get out of your way and let you do what you do,” he said.
Commissioner Felicia Franklin thanked Merkison for the "amazing job" CCFES does, adding she “fully supports the 12-hour shift.”
Chairman Jeff Turner said he too supports the change.
“The pandemic has taken its toll on everyone,” he said. “Any time we can take care of the mental health and welfare of our employees I’m all for it.”
