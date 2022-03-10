Weather Alert

...A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM SET TO IMPACT NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY... A rapidly strengthening storm system will cross the region late Friday night, setting the stage for a wide-range of weather across north and central Georgia through Saturday. Ahead of a strong cold front, showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday night with the risk for a few severe storms, especially east of I-85 and south of I-20. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with any severe storms. On the backside of the cold front, rain will quickly mix with then change to snow across parts of northwest Georgia, very late Friday night and through at least mid-morning Saturday. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches are possible, especially in the higher elevations of far north Georgia. In addition, widespread windy conditions will develop Friday night and continue through Saturday, especially behind the cold front. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are likely to occur. Unseasonably cold air will settle across the entire area by Saturday night with low temperatures dropping into the teens to mid 20s. Combine the gusty winds, that will eventually taper off late Saturday night, and wind chill values will drop in the single digits (above zero) and teens areawide. Please continue to pay close attention to the latest weather forecasts over the next 24 to 36 hours as new information becomes available, and prepare for potentially high-impact weather across north and central Georgia. You can visit the NWS Peachtree City/ Atlanta web page at: www.weather.gov/ffc