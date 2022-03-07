JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools and the Atlanta Community Food Back are offering four opportunities this month for families to pick up free food.
The following are the locations, dates and times:
• March 11
Mt. Zion Elementary School, 2984 Mt. Zion Road in Jonesboro from 4-6 p.m.
• March 14
Marshall Elementary School, 5885 Maddox Road in Morrow from 3-5 p.m.
• March 17
Riverdale Elementary School, 6253 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale from 3-5 p.m.
• March 31
Kilpatrick Elementary School, 7534 Tara Road in Jonesboro from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
