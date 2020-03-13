Clayton County government, administrative offices closed as of Monday, March 16

JONESBORO—By order of Clayton County Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner, all county government and administrative offices will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16.
The order comes "due to potential health risks associated with the Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
The county's Emergency Operations Plan is in effect, as are the Continuity of Government Operations Plan (COG) and the Continuity of Operations Plan for Pandemic Influenza (COOP).
"The temporary closure is a necessary action to help reduce the risk of potential contraction or transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) for our employees, their families and our citizens," Turner said in a press release late Friday. "We are in continuous consultation with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), our Emergency Management Agency, and county leaders to help make decisions that protect our employees, customers, and constituents."
In addition, "as a precautionary measure, all programs, services and events for Parks and Recreation, Senior Services, Community Development, and Youth Services are cancelled and/or will be rescheduled."
Turner noted that advance voting scheduled for Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 "shall continue as advertised."
For more information about advance voting, visit https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/elections-and-registration/advance-voting
Turner encourages residents to follow the county's Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.
Follow all the latest COVID-19 news from authoritative sources at news-daily.com/coronavirus
