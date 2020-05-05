JONESBORO — Clayton County government and administrative offices will reopen on May 11 to employees.
The facilities will open to the public on May 13.
Board of Commission Chair Jeff Turner said the county is cleaning facilities, offices and equipment while providing personal protective equipment to employees. Additionally, changes are being made to public areas to “ensure that interaction with the general public is as safe as practicable.”
“We care about all our employees and citizens and share their concerns about the coronavirus pandemic,” Turner said. “We are equally committed to educating employees and the public about the safeguards of social distancing and other guidelines set by the governor’s executive orders, the Centers for Disease Control and the Georgia Department of Public Health to help protect our employees and the citizens we serve.”
For more information, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.