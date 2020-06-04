JONESBORO — The pandemic has once again thwarted plans to host in-person graduations in Clayton County.
When the original May ceremonies were postponed due to the public health crisis, district officials shifted gears to hold commencement June 25-26 in the county’s three football stadiums.
Though officials warned graduates the plans could change, everyone remained hopeful.
Due to the continued State of Emergency, extended until July 12, group gatherings are limited to 10-25.
Graduations will now be held virtually June 25-27 for each school. More information on how to access the virtual ceremonies will be shared at a later date. The tentative schedule is as follows:
• June 25
10 a.m. — Lovejoy High
1 p.m. — Mundy’s Mill High
4 p.m. — Morrow High
7 p.m. — Forest Park High
• June 26
10 a.m. — Jonesboro High
1 p.m. — Mt. Zion High
4 p.m. — Elite Scholars Academy
7 p.m. — Stilwell School of the Arts
• June 27
10 a.m. — Drew High
1 p.m. — North Clayton High
4 p.m. — Riverdale High
7 p.m. — Perry Career Academy
School leaders said it’s their hope to hold a traditional ceremony late summer or early fall.
