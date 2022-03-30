JONESBORO — It’s time to round up your hazardous waste laying around the house, garage and shed.
When & Where: The Clayton County Water Authority is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road.
Who: Clayton County residents only. Those participating must show a drivers license of utility bill as proof of residency. Residents should stay in their cars in the unloading zone.
Items Accepted:
• household paints (latex & oil)
• oven cleaners
• cooking oil/grease
• aerosols
• bleaches & chlorine
• drain cleaners
• pesticides & herbicides
• automotive & household batteries
• motor oil
• transmission fluid
• antifreeze
• paint thinner
• wood strippers
• insect sprays & rodent killers
• propane & butane tanks
• fluorescent bulbs
• fire extinguishers
Items NOT accepted:
• over the counter medications and pharmaceuticals
• household trash
• automotive tires
• electronics
• old computers/monitors
• yard waste
Medication drop off locations:
• CVS Pharmacies
— 22 Upper Riverdale Road, Riverdale
— 1029 Forest Parkway, Forest Park
— 8139 Tara Boulevard , Jonesboro
— 480 North Glynn Street, Fayetteville
— 5095 Mount Zion Parkway, Stockbridge
— 6716 Mt. Zion Boulevard, Morrow
— 80 Fairview Road, Ellenwood
— 2907 Main Street, East Point
• Walgreens Pharmacy
— 1855 Hudson Bridge Road, Stockbridge
• Clayton County Police Headquarters
— 7911 North McDonough Street, Jonesboro
For more information, visit www.ccwa.us.
