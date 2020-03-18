Clayton County Health Dept.: "There is absolutely no need for testing" for contact with known COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO—After health officials opened a drive-through COVID-19 testing station in Morrow, many readers have been asking how they can get tested and what they should do if they do not have a doctor or health insurance.
Here is the full text of a letter issued by Dr. Olugbenga Obusanjo, director of the Clayton County Health District, regarding what to do if you come in contact with someone known to have COVID-19.
KEY POINTS: You do not need a test. You do need to self-quarantine for 14 days. Do not go to the emergency room unannounced:
"There is absolutely no need for testing for contacts of known positives. If you have come into contact with a confirmed positive case, you need to self-quarantine for 14 days.
"If, within those 14 days, you become symptomatic, you will need to remain isolated for seven days from when the symptoms start OR three days after symptoms stop, whichever is longer.
"If you do not develop symptoms you will be cleared after 14 days.
"Obviously, if your symptoms become severe, you may need to be hospitalized. Those severe symptoms include:
Have difficulty breathing/choking
Have an allergic reaction
Have symptoms of a heart attack or stroke
Are confused, dizzy, or disoriented
Have difficulty speaking, walking, or seeing
Have sudden, severe pain
"Please call ahead to the ER, DO NOT come through the emergency room, this puts others in the community at risk.
"Keep in mind, our emergency rooms are going to be overwhelmed with seriously ill patients. Do not add to the load by coming to the hospital with symptoms that can be mitigated at home.
"Dr. Olugbenga Obusanjo, MD, PhD, MPH, MBA."
Learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
