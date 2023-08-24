Clayton County Health District continues move into renovated space

JONESBORO — This month, the Clayton County Health District began moving several departments back to its renovated location at 1117 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro.
The CCHD WIC Department closed in mid-August to make the move while the Forest Park Annex Clinic is scheduled to move the week of Sept. 4.
The Ryan White Clinic will be closed the week of Sept. 11 to relocate. Business will resume for that clinic Sept. 18.
The CCHD Dental Services will also be relocating soon, a statement from the CCHD read.
“We look forward to continuing to offer all our clients the same high level of service you come to expect,” a statement from CCHD read. “Please bear with us as we undergo these relocations.”
