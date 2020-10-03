JONESBORO — Clayton County Health District has a brand-new website.
The organization’s goal for the site is to provide a refined user experience that will help the district’s residents access all that they have to offer.
“Our work is extensive, and so we feel an improved online presence, specifically our website, is the best way to communicate what we do and how we do it," said Vincent Parris, Clayton’s public information officer. "We were looking for a platform that is easy to update, which is especially crucial in our current pandemic. It is more important now than ever that our residents know we are here for them. This modern, simplified solution will help us build trust, disseminate necessary information, and build a greater connection with our community.”
Parris said the overall look and feel of the site support CCHD’s vision of “a place where people are safe, healthy and thriving.”
"The new design is distinct, with a striking new color scheme that integrates with the Department of Public Health’s red and black palette, and with inviting imagery that reflects Clayton residents," he said. "Its intuitive formatting helps visitors understand the breadth of CCHD’s quality health care services and its role within the community. This information is clearly laid out and engages user actions, so they can easily find what they are looking for with minimal clicks."
Visit the updated site at www.claytoncountypublichealth.org.
