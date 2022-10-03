JONESBORO — The Clayton County Health District offers a number of prevention services to residents who are low-income, uninsured or underinsured.
These services include breast cancer screening.
According to DPH, approximately 5,300 Georgia women will be diagnosed with the disease annually.
Warning signs include a new lump, swelling, irritation, discharge and breast pain. However, DPH officials note that everyone is different and may experience different or no symptoms
“If you have any signs that worry you, see a doctor right away.”
Appointments can be scheduled at the Clayton County Health District Annex, 685 Forest Parkway in Forest Park, by calling 678-610-7199.
For additional information, visit www.cdc.gov/cancer/breast/.
