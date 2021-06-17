JONESBORO — The Clayton County Health Department is hosting a free HIV Testing Day on June 25.
The event will be held at the CCHD Clinic 685 Forest Parkway in Forest Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The testing is free, rapid and confidential. Free gift cards will be given out to those who get tested while supplies last.
Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.
For more information, visit www.claytoncountypublichealth.org.
