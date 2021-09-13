JONESBORO — Memorials honoring the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks were held in Clayton County Friday and Saturday.
Members of the Clayton County Police Department and Fire and Emergency Services came together Friday morning honoring their brothers and sisters and civilians who lost their lives.
Similarly in Forest Park, members from the fire and police departments and city officials held a ceremony and procession in honor of the day.
On the Clayton State University campus, students and faculty gathered to release balloons in remembrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.