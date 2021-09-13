JONESBORO — Memorials honoring the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks were held in Clayton County Friday and Saturday.

Members of the Clayton County Police Department and Fire and Emergency Services came together Friday morning honoring their brothers and sisters and civilians who lost their lives.

Similarly in Forest Park, members from the fire and police departments and city officials held a ceremony and procession in honor of the day.

On the Clayton State University campus, students and faculty gathered to release balloons in remembrance.