Clayton County hosting community meeting for Battle Creek-Mount Zion widening project

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Department of Transportation and Development is hosting a community meeting to discuss detours concerning the Battle Creek Road and Mount Zion Boulevard widening project.
The county invites residents and business owners to discuss the road project with county leaders Thursday, April 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Clayton County Library Headquarters, 865 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro.
