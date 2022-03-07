JONESBORO — From a talent show to an Easter egg hunt and community meetings, Clayton County has a number events scheduled over the next 30 days.
March 12
• Creative Canvas
Clayton County Parks and Recreation is hosting The Creative Canvas, a family painting class, on March 12 from 1-3 p.m. at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex. Pre-registraiton is required. The cost to participate is $8. Light refreshments, canvas and paint will be provided. To register, visit www.claytonparks.com or call the rec center at 770-472-8042.
• Community meeting
Commissioner DeMont Davis is hosting a District 4 community meeting on March 12 starting at 11 a.m. via Zoom. To register in advance for the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYoduqoqD4sG9Fp73EwuL5m4WuIeReBTi_6
For more information, call 770-473-5445 or email denise.harrod@claytoncountyga.gov.
March 16
• State of the County
Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Turner will present the State of the County on March 16 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park. Tickets are available through CouncilforQualithGrowth.org. The cost is $45 for council/chamber members and $65 for non-members. The event will also be streamed online.
March 23
• Reading in the Forest
Clayton County Board of Education District 7 representative Sabrina Hill is hosting a Reading in the Forest event on March 23 from 3-5 p.m. at the Forest Park Library, 4812 West Street in Forest Park. There will e a gaming truck, bounce house, STEM and Early Learning activities and literacy resources. The event is free to attend. For more information, call 770-473-2709.
• Job Fair
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is hosting a career fair on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6000 North Terminal Pkwy., Domestic Atrium. Job seekers should dress to impress. On-site parking is limited; attendees should consider using MARTA.
To register, visit www.atl.com/careerfair.
March 26
• Fun 5K Zombie Walk
Commissioner DeMont Davis and the Clayton County Youth Commission are hosting the county's first ever Fun 5K Zombie Walk March 26 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at International Park St. Thomas Pavilion, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro.
The purpose of the walk is to showcase the negative and harmful effects of tobacco products. Participants are encouraged to highlight their appearance via makeup to show the effects on the body from tobacco use and to wear ripped clothing. Essentially, we want our walkers to look like Zombies while walking against Big Tobacco companies. Participation is free and open to everyone.
Check in begins at 10 a.m. with the walk starting at 11 am. to register, visit https://claytoncountyforms.claytoncountyga.gov/youth-services-zombie-walk-registration/
March 31
• Youth Commission
The Clayton County Youth Commission is now accepting applications from rising ninth-, 10th-, 11th- or 12th-grade students or home-schoolers.
Applications will be accepted until March 31. They’re available online at https://claytoncountyforms.claytoncountyga.gov/youth-commission-application/.
For more information, email youthservices@claytoncountyga.gov., call 770-477-3349 or visit www.claytoncountyga.gov.
• Talent Show
The Flint River Community Center is hosting its first ever Talent Show on March 31 from 6-8 p.m. Everyone of all ages has talent and are encouraged to participate. Admission is free, but you must have a ticket.
Auditions will be held on March 11 from 6-8 p.m. Rehearsals will be on March 24 and 30 from 6-8 p.m. The center is located at 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale. For more information on the show, call 770-347-0370.
April 2
• Spring Festival
Commissioner Alieka Anderson and Clayton County Parks and Recreation will host an Eggstravaganza Spring Festival on April 2 from 1-4 p.m. at Rex Park, 3499 Rex Road in Rex.
There will be crafts, inflatables, live entertainment, face painting, vendors and egg hunts. The event is free to attend. For more information, visit ClaytonParks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.