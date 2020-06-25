JONESBORO — Clayton County Board of Commission Chairman Jeff Turner will moderate an upcoming Engage Clayton virtual town hall meeting.
The meeting will take place on June 30 starting at 6 p.m. The topic of discussion will be police reform and community engagement.
The town hall will feature the following speakers:
• Clayton County Police Department Chief Kevin Roberts
• Clayton State University Chief Antonio Long
• Morrow police Chief James Callaway
• MARTA police Chief Michael Kremer
• Lake City Police Department Chief Tony Whitmire
• Lovejoy police Chief M.A. Gaddis
• Clayton County Public Schools Chief Thomas Trawick
• Jonesboro Police Department Interim Chief Wilfred Norwood
• Forest Park police Chief Nathaniel Clark.
Participants are asked to register at https://tinyurl.com/y9rojhxw. To submit questions, visit https://tinyurl.com/ydbcnjoq.
