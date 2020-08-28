MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority is hosting its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for Clayton County residents at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility in Jonesboro on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
CCWA’s Stormwater Utility hosts the free annual event to give residents the chance to drop off old paint, batteries, cleaners and other household hazardous waste so they are safely disposed of and do not wind up in a landfill or local creek.
Participants will enter at 8890 Roberts Road (off of Flint River Road) and will need to show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or a water bill. CCWA staff will direct participants to the unloading zone and back out onto Flint River Road. Contractor MXI Environmental Services LLC will unload the items directly from vehicles and then separate and dispose of them properly.
There are some changes to this year’s event.
• Pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter medications will not be accepted.
• Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles at the unloading zone.
• If they must get out of their vehicles, CCWA officials ask that they wear a face mask/covering
“We know the shelter in place was a great time for deep cleaning and other projects around the house. We hope county residents will take advantage of this opportunity to properly dispose of the items we accept. We are following CDC guidelines and CCWA’s internal guidelines when it comes to screening employees and contractor staff, social distancing, and using sanitizer/hand washing to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Osbey, CCWA’s Stormwater Program director. “To eliminate close interaction, we will not be handing out educational literature and other promotional items like usual.”
Here is a list of accepted items:
• household paints (latex & oil)
• oven cleaners
• cooking oil/grease
• aerosols
• bleaches & chlorine
• drain cleaners
• pesticides & herbicides
• automotive & household batteries
• motor oil
• transmission fluid
• antifreeze
• paint thinner
• wood strippers
• insect sprays & rodent killers
• propane & butane tanks
• fluorescent bulbs
• fire extinguishers
The following items are not accepted:
• over the counter medications and pharmaceuticals
• household trash
• automotive tires
• electronics
• old computers/monitors
• yard waste
The annual event was scheduled for April 4. Due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic and the shelter in place declaration, the event was rescheduled.
For more information, call 770-960-5200.
