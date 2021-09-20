JONESBORO — Volunteers with a giving heart and a love for animals have spent the last nine months sewing hundreds of items for the upcoming 17th annual Quilts for Paws crafts and quilt sale to benefit the Clayton County Humane Society no-kill animal shelter.

All proceeds from the sale go to care for the animals looking for their forever homes. Everything from medical treatment, spaying and neutering, food, litter, blankets, medication and treats will be purchased from funds raised.

“We love on them like crazy for free, but everything we raise from the quilt sale goes to care for the precious animals at the shelter,” said Denise Greer, CCHS volunteer.

This year’s sale will include more than 100 handmade quilts in varying sizes, bags, hats, lap quilts, bed runners and place mats.

“We have a variety of items made with all kinds of different fabrics,” Greer said. “We have an amazing group of ladies who come together to make such beautiful pieces — all from the heart.”

In addition to the quilt sale, a raffle drawing will be held to win one of two lap quilts. Tickets are $1 and can be purchased the day of the sale or at the Humane Society’s Two By Two Thrift Shop, 150 N. McDonough St. in Jonesboro, prior to the event or by contacting Greer via email at socalgirl51@gmail.com.

Handmade baked goodies will also be available.

The quilt sale will be held on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Quilt N’ Fabric, 935 W. Lanier Ave., suite 1014 in Fayetteville. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

Pasta for Paws

On the heels of the quilts sale, the shelter will hold its 6th Annual Pasta for Paws spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Oct. 23. The event will be held from 4-8 p.m. at Morrow First United Methodist Church, 5985 Jonesboro Road in Morrow. Tickets are $12 and include a spaghetti dinner (meat or vegetarian), salad, bread, drink and dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the Two By Two Thrift Shop or at www.claytoncountyhumane.org/pfp2021tickets/.

For more information about the Humane Society and see animals available for adoption, visit www.claytoncountyhumane.org.