JONESBORO — The Clayton County Humane Society is hosting its annual Quilt Sale next month.
It’s a second chance for quilt lovers to snag a handmade quilt. CCHS held an online quilt sale in the spring to make up for lost fundraising opportunities at the start of the health pandemic.
Karen Kelly, CCHS fundraising chair, said that while the health emergency has brought to a halt many of life’s activities, the rescuing and care of animals has not stopped.
“The homelessness doesn’t stop and there’s so many animals that need help and we can’t let them down,” she said.
Kelly credits Jean Lowery and her Quilting Ladies for making the second sale possible.
“The awesome Quilting Ladies have been very busy since our online auction,” Kelly said. “They very generously donate their time and all the materials and supplies. It’s because of them we can do this.”
Along with the quilts, items such as lap blankets, pot holders, stockings, pillowcases and purses will be available.
The sale will be held at Middle Fayette Church of Christ, 372 N. Glynn St. in Fayetteville, on Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. Pandemic safety guidelines will be enforced. A bake sale will be held simultaneously.
Kelly said 100% of the proceeds will benefit the shelter.
“This should be a fun event and one of the few fundraisers we will be able to have this year,” she said. “Help us make the most of this opportunity.”
In addition to the quilt sale, the shelter is hosting a QuaranTeam For Rescues Fundraising Challenge.
“Again because we’ve had to cancel all of our usual fundraisers, we’re trying to get a little more creative to raise much-needed money for the shelter,” Kelly said. “Our goal is to reach $15,000. It takes on average $17,000 to run the shelter each month.”
For every $10 donated, participants will receive a raffle ticket. On Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. the shelter will live-stream the drawings. Shelter cats and dogs will assist. Ten winners will be chosen with prizes ranging from Amazon gift cards to gift baskets.
Kelly said each prize is valued at $50.
To make donations or for more information, visit www.claytoncountyhumane.org. To view the live raffle drawing, visit www.Facebook.com and search for Clayton County Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.