JONESBORO — Who knew eating a plate of pasta could help save an animal’s life?
That’s what will happen if you join the Clayton County Humane Society for their 5th Annual Pasta For Paws Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Oct. 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the Morrow First United Methodist Church, 5985 Jonesboro Road in Morrow.
“This is a wonderful family experience,” said Karen Kelley, CCHS volunteer. “It’s a time when people can get together with those in the community who share a common passion. It’s about more than the food. The entire experience is about helping animals.”
Kelley said the fundraiser is a means to continue caring for homeless cats and dogs, ensuring they receive necessary medical care and ultimately finding them forever and loving homes.
The evening will feature live bluegrass music from the Rhythm Ramblers, face painting, a silent auction and raffle prizes.
“We’ll have a lot of great things for our silent auction, and it’s all for a great cause,” Kelley said.
Tickets are a minimum donation of $12 and include spaghetti, salad, bread, drink and dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the shelter’s store Two By Two Thrift Shop, Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on their website at www.claytoncountyhumane.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun and will benefit the animals,” Kelley said.