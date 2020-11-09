JONESBORO — The Clayton County Humane Society is hosting an online auction just in time for holiday shopping.
The Click & Bid For Paws auction starts on Nov. 11 and will offer more than 200 items including handmade quilts, purses, totes, jewelry and restaurant gift certificates. Handmade art including painting and stained glass pieces will also be offered.
“This will give everyone a chance to stay safely in the comfort of their homes with a cup of coffee and shop,” said Karen Kelly, CCHS fundraising chair.
All proceeds from the auction will go to support the shelter. Kelly said due to the pandemic CCHS has been forced to cancel four major fundraisers this year, which has left them hurting financially.
“We’re hopeful and determined,” Kelly said. “It’s been a difficult year for us and for everyone. This is a great cause, and we hope everyone will get involved.”
Kelly added the shelter is “literally banking” on the auction to help their mission of caring for and finding homes for animals.
“Through no fault of their own so many animals are homeless,” she said. “It’s why we do this. They inspire us to keep going.”
The auction will begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 11 and end on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m at www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/-click-and-bid-auction-for-paws---15177.
