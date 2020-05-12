JONESBORO — Like many non-profit organizations across Georgia, the Clayton County Humane Society is feeling the pinch of the pandemic.
Financial donations are down significantly. The no-kill animal shelter has had to cancel its largest spring fundraiser and temporarily close the doors to the Two By Two Thrift Shop. The store helps to pay a large portion of the $17,000 it takes to keep the human society open every month. Their June fundraiser with the Magnolia House is also in jeopardy.
“It’s a huge loss for us for sure. In short, we are struggling,” said Karen Kelly, CCHS fundraising coordinator. “Animal rescue continues. We can’t stop for a pandemic. Like the rest of the world, we’re trying to get creative to raise funds.”
Kelly, Gwen Lyle, CCHS vice president, and others put their heads together and came up with a Quilts For Paws online quilt auction.
Kelly said they’re hoping it will raise money to help the shelter keep its doors open.
Quilt and animal lovers will remember the annual quilt sales the shelter has held for years. This year, instead of lining up to buy a handmade quilt or quilted item, the humane society is giving buyers an opportunity to bid over the course of several days.
The online auction will start at 8 a.m. on May 20 and end on May 23 at 8 p.m.
From quilts to wall hangings, table toppers, place mats, pillows and bags, the auction will feature more than 200 items.
All items are handmade by longtime shelter supporter Jeanne Lowery and her group of “quilting ladies.”
“Without their help, I don’t know what we would have done,” Kelly said. “They have put a lot of love into every piece. They’re amazing human beings.”
Each auction item is accompanied by several photos and a starting bid. Those who wish to participate will need to register with their name and phone number. The auction site will text bidders if they’re outbid on an item.
“It’s very user friendly and we hope it will be fun for people,” Kelly said.
If you’re not into quilts, but would like to support the humane society, a donate button is listed on the auction site.
Monies raised will help feed the animals and medically care for them.
Winners will be contacted by Kelly. They’ll have the option to pick up their winning items or have them shipped.
To register and preview auction items, visit www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/Humane-Society-Quilt-Sale-11109.
“The animals are counting on us,” Kelly said.
For more information about the auction and the shelter, visit www.claytoncountyhumane.org.
