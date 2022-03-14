JONESBORO — The Clayton County Humane Society is hosting a yard sale to benefit the animals at the shelter on Saturday.
The sale will be held at Two By Two Thrift Shop, 150 N. McDonough St. in Jonesboro, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be furniture, household and decorative items, toys and holiday items.
Money raised from the sale is used to purchase food and medicines for the animals as well as covering veterinary bills.
For more information or to make a donation to the shop, email 2by2thrift@gmail.com or call 404-432-9986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.