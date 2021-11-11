JONESBORO — Clayton County Humane Society’s Two By Two Thrift Shop is hosting a yard sale fundraiser on Nov. 20.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit the animals at the Humane Society.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Two By Two Thrift Shop, 150 N. McDonough St. in Jonesboro.
Items available include furniture, outdoor, household and decorative items, toys and holiday decorations.
Masks are required.
For more information, call 404-432-9986 or email 2by2thrift@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.