JONESBORO — Clayton County Humane Society is a no-kill animal shelter that cares for animals looking for their forever homes.
From nose to tail, their care includes love, food, shelter, medications and veterinary visits.
What: Clayton County Humane Society’s 2022 Mutt Strut Fundraising Walk.
Why it matters: Every penny raised from the fundraiser will go to the animal shelter.
— “We’re going to have a lot of fun out there while raising money to care for the animals,” said Media Relations Coordinator Karen Kelly. “There’s going to be something for everyone.”
Where and When: April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bark Park at Clayton County International Park, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro. Rain date is May 14.
Cost: The cost is $25 to participate in the walk and receive a swag bag. Walkers are encouraged to bring their leashed pets along.
Who will be there:
• Adoptable dogs from CCHS and Noah’s Ark
• The Rick Hinkle Band featuring Susan Bennett (voice of Suri)
• Willard and John Boy Bryant of Atlanta’s 96 Rock will be signing vintage 96 Rock merchandise. For every autographed car tag purchase, $5 will be donated to CCHS
• AWARE Wildlife Rescue will be on site with small rescue animals
• Food trucks and bake sale
• Scavenger Hunt and Dog Sitting Contest
• Bounce House and kids activities
To register: Visit www.claytoncountyhumane.org/register.
