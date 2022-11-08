JONESBORO — Following historical trends, Democrats won the night in Clayton County.
JONESBORO — Following historical trends, Democrats won the night in Clayton County.
Few races for Clayton County candidates were uncontested.
With all 70 precincts reporting, incumbent Senator Valencia Seay won with 90.02% of the vote. Her opponent, Thomas Smith picked up 9.98% of ballots cast.
Incumbent State Rep. Mike Glanton also easily won with 88.55%, or 14,882 votes. Della Ashley earned 11.45%. Incumbent State Rep. El-Mahdi Holly will retain his seat as well, earning 82.47% of the votes while his opponent Bruce Bennington picked up 17.53%.
It appears Congressman David Scott will also hold on to his seat. With 50% of precincts reporting, Scott earned 87.12% of ballots cast while challenger Caesar Gonzales had earned 12.88% of the vote.
Running unopposed were:
• Senator Gail Davenport
• Rep. Sandra Givens Scott
• Rep. Rhonda Burnough
• Rep. Demetrius Douglas
• Rep. Yasmin Neal
• Commissioner Alieka Anderson
• Commissioner DeMont Davis
• Board of Education member Jasmine Bowles
• Board of Education member Victoria Williams
• Board of Education member Joy Tellis Cooper
• Board of Education member Benjamin A. Straker Sr.
• Clayton County Soil and Water Barbara Gibbs-Hodge
All results remain unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State’s Office.
To view Clayton County results, visit https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/Clayton/115497/web.307039/#/summary.
To see overall state results, visit https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/115465/web.307039/#/summary.
