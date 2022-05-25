JONESBORO — Incumbents swept the polls in the Primary Election Tuesday night.
Clayton County incumbent Commissioner Alieka Anderson will remain District 1 representative winning 70.05% or 5,074 votes in Tuesday’s primary election. Her challenger, Alaina Reaves received 29.95% or 2,169 votes.
District 4 Commissioner Demont Davis also held on to his seat earning 3,443 votes or 53.11%. Vying for the seat were Janice Scott (40.27%) and Meia Ballinger (6.62%).
Following the trend, incumbent Board of Education District 1 representative Jasmine Bowles was also re-elected. She beat out Monica Hooker (25.39%) with 74.61% of the vote.
The following races were uncontested:
• Board of Education District 4, Victoria Williams, 1,933 votes
• Board of Education District 8, Joy Tellis Cooper, 3,176 votes
• Board of Education District 9, Benjamin A. Straker Sr., 3,114 votes
• State Court Judge Michael Tyrone Garrett, 31,055 votes
• State Court Judge Tammi Long Hayward, 31, 084 votes
• State Court Judge Margaret L. Spencer, 31,211 votes
All vote totals are unofficial until certified by the Clayton County Board of Elections.
