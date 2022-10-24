JONESBORO — Clayton County International Park will serve as a backdrop for a highly anticipated Netflix movie starring Mille Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things.”
The movie, “The Electric State,” will use the park through the end of the year for rehearsing, photographing, filming and recording certain scenes, according to the resolution approved by the Board of Commission Oct. 18.
The county will collect $45,000 in rental fees that will go into the general fund.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film takes place in a sci-fi futuristic America in which a young woman and her robot go in search of her brother. The story is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag.
According to the Clayton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, approximately 200 movies and television shows have been filmed in the county including “The Hunger Games,” “Avengers” and “The Walking Dead.”
The movie “Smokey & The Bandit” in 1977 kicked off the county’s filming popularity.
According to Georgia.org, the state saw $4.4 billion in direct spending on productions between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.