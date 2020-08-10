JONESBORO — Clayton County has a new brand logo and tagline.
“Where the World Lands and Opportunities Take Off” is the new marketing slogan. The accompanying tagline is “Cc: Clayton connected.”
The Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved the new rebranding design last month.
“Our goal is to tell the county’s story with a focus on changing perceptions to reflect prosperity and growth,” said Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford. “The launch of the new brand will begin with incremental changes to Clayton County’s identity system, website, social media profiles, signage and select fleet. We will continue to expand implementation with budgetary considerations, and periodic strategic reviews to evaluate and target the messaging.”
The Office of Communications and 365 Total Marketing worked together for nine months to develop the new branding and included research, market analysis, resident interviews and community survey.
“Rebranding Clayton County will enable the county to expand services, accomplish local and global growth objectives, foster and develop new business relationships,” Stanford said. “Ultimately, our goal is to position Clayton County to be more competitive with surrounding counties and to showcase all that Clayton has to offer current citizens, prospective residents, visitors, businesses and the world.”
