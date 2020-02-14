JONESBORO — A contract worker with TKC Industries, the firm responsible for receiving and storing property of inmates at the Clayton County Jail, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with stealing an inmate’s credit/debit card.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Hyacient Ester Benjamin was arrested and charged after an inmate complained that their Wells Fargo credit/debit card was used while they were in custody. Sheriff Victor Hill ordered an investigation, which revealed that several purchases were made using the card while they were in jail.
Some purchases were allegedly made at the Walmart in Stockbridge. Walmart Corporate headquarters provided a history of the card’s usage and photographs of the user of the card. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a review of the photographs showed Benjamin as the person who used the card at Walmart. Benjamin’s employment photo was also reportedly used to compare to the Walmart photo and identify her.
The Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Benjamin, and she was picked up by the CCSO Fugitive Squad.
